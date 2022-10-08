Previous
Coaches At Ally Pally by gillian1912
Photo 1590

Coaches At Ally Pally

I went on my annual coach trip to the Knitting and Stitching Show at Alexandra Palace in north London.

It was a beautiful day for October. Took this shot on returning to the coach to travel home. Shining in the sun. I was also eating an ice cream whilst taking this photo.
8th October 2022 8th Oct 22

Gillian Brown

Photo Details

