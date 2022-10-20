Sign up
Photo 1601
Pier Amusements
There hasn’t been a pier at Hunstanton for years but this is the land end of where it stood. Until recently there was a fish and chip shop here but now a brightly coloured amusement arcade. Not many customers on a chilly October evening.
20th October 2022
20th Oct 22
0
0
Gillian Brown
@gillian1912
Recently retired, I am enjoying doing things I didn't previously find time for. Getting out and about to places of interest and loving life!
1603
photos
32
followers
40
following
439% complete
1596
1597
1598
1599
1600
1601
1602
1603
Views
7
Album
365
Tags
hunstanton
,
amusements
