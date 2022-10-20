Previous
Pier Amusements by gillian1912
Photo 1601

Pier Amusements

There hasn’t been a pier at Hunstanton for years but this is the land end of where it stood. Until recently there was a fish and chip shop here but now a brightly coloured amusement arcade. Not many customers on a chilly October evening.
20th October 2022 20th Oct 22

Gillian Brown

@gillian1912
Recently retired, I am enjoying doing things I didn't previously find time for. Getting out and about to places of interest and loving life! I...
