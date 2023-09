Sewing

I’ve made a thing! I have a sewing pattern for a swing jacket and decided to make a toile out of a cheap duvet cover to try it out.



This is the result but oh, what awful slippery fabric this was and it frayed like crazy. To make matters worse, the pattern has huge built in pockets and, even with years of sewing experience, I struggled with the instructions. I figured it out eventually.



This is wearable as a lightweight kimono style jacket.