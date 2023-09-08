Sign up
Photo 1693
Bird Dress
I bought this fabric a couple of years ago as I just loved the colourful birds on a navy background. I have now made it up into a dress for myself.
Well, it’s nearly finished. I just need to hem the sleeves and the bottom.
8th September 2023
8th Sep 23
Gillian Brown
@gillian1912
Recently retired, I am enjoying doing things I didn't previously find time for. Getting out and about to places of interest and loving life! I...
Tags
dress
,
sewing
