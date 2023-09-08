Previous
Bird Dress by gillian1912
Photo 1693

Bird Dress

I bought this fabric a couple of years ago as I just loved the colourful birds on a navy background. I have now made it up into a dress for myself.

Well, it’s nearly finished. I just need to hem the sleeves and the bottom.
Gillian Brown

Recently retired, I am enjoying doing things I didn't previously find time for. Getting out and about to places of interest and loving life!
