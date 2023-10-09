Previous
Just A Man And A Deaf Cat by gillian1912
Photo 1709

Just A Man And A Deaf Cat

Just a man and a deaf cat enjoying a chat.

Our daughter’s cat is staying with us again for a few days. I just had to creep up behind them to get a snap.
9th October 2023 9th Oct 23

Gillian Brown

@gillian1912
Recently retired, I am enjoying doing things I didn't previously find time for. Getting out and about to places of interest and loving life! I...
JackieR ace
Cuuuute
October 9th, 2023  
