20 Miles To Norwich by gillian1912
Photo 1710

20 Miles To Norwich

This is the main road from Watton, where I live, to Norwich. Those milestones are in place every mile between here and Norwich.

This afternoon I was walking to the new Lidl supermarket which opened earlier this year. It’s just beyond those houses you see on the left. Very handy as it’s 10 minute walk from my house.
10th October 2023

Gillian Brown

@gillian1912
Gillian Brown
468% complete

