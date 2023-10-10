Sign up
Previous
Photo 1710
20 Miles To Norwich
This is the main road from Watton, where I live, to Norwich. Those milestones are in place every mile between here and Norwich.
This afternoon I was walking to the new Lidl supermarket which opened earlier this year. It’s just beyond those houses you see on the left. Very handy as it’s 10 minute walk from my house.
10th October 2023
10th Oct 23
Gillian Brown
@gillian1912
Recently retired, I am enjoying doing things I didn't previously find time for. Getting out and about to places of interest and loving life! I...
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
10th October 2023 2:09pm
Tags
norfolk
,
watton
,
road”
,
“norwich
