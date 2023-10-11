Previous
Claude by gillian1912
Claude

Our visiting cat, Claude, occupying my armchair. Does he care? I guess I’ll sit somewhere else.
11th October 2023 11th Oct 23

Gillian Brown

@gillian1912
Recently retired, I am enjoying doing things I didn't previously find time for. Getting out and about to places of interest and loving life! I...
Michelle
Such a beauty!
October 11th, 2023  
Elyse Klemchuk
Awww, hello, beautiful fluffy kitty!
October 11th, 2023  
