Previous
Photo 1712
Cross Stitching
Stayed at home doing some cross stitching.
Christmas cards!
12th October 2023
12th Oct 23
4
0
Gillian Brown
@gillian1912
Recently retired, I am enjoying doing things I didn't previously find time for. Getting out and about to places of interest and loving life! I...
1712
photos
31
followers
42
following
469% complete
1705
1706
1707
1708
1709
1710
1711
1712
Views
5
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPad Air (4th generation)
Taken
11th October 2023 2:30pm
Tags
“cross
,
stitch”
Babs
ace
Do you give the cross stitching as Christmas cards?
October 12th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice!
October 12th, 2023
Gillian Brown
@onewing
My daughter works for a charity and occasionally they have cake mornings where they take in cakes to sell. Next month they are having a day when staff who craft are taking in things to sell to raise funds for the charity. She is making some cross stitched Christmas cards and I’m helping out by making a few.
October 12th, 2023
Dawn
ace
How lovely
October 12th, 2023
