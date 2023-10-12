Previous
Cross Stitching by gillian1912
Photo 1712

Cross Stitching

Stayed at home doing some cross stitching.

Christmas cards!
12th October 2023 12th Oct 23

Gillian Brown

@gillian1912
Recently retired, I am enjoying doing things I didn't previously find time for. Getting out and about to places of interest and loving life! I...
469% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
Do you give the cross stitching as Christmas cards?
October 12th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice!
October 12th, 2023  
Gillian Brown
@onewing My daughter works for a charity and occasionally they have cake mornings where they take in cakes to sell. Next month they are having a day when staff who craft are taking in things to sell to raise funds for the charity. She is making some cross stitched Christmas cards and I’m helping out by making a few.
October 12th, 2023  
Dawn ace
How lovely
October 12th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise