Sarah by gillian1912
Photo 1713

Sarah

A shot of my elder daughter Sarah. Taken in her garden yesterday. It was sunny enough to sit outside for a while, although a bit chilly.

Sarah is getting married for the second time in January. She has a 19 year old son from her first marriage.

I told her that, in this photo, she reminds me of my late father. It’s funny how sometimes you see a facial expression that remind you of another family member. Family genes.
15th October 2023 15th Oct 23

Gillian Brown

@gillian1912
Recently retired, I am enjoying doing things I didn't previously find time for. Getting out and about to places of interest and loving life! I...
469% complete

Photo Details

Sue Cooper ace
A lovely portrait of Sarah. She looks happy.
October 15th, 2023  
