Sarah

A shot of my elder daughter Sarah. Taken in her garden yesterday. It was sunny enough to sit outside for a while, although a bit chilly.



Sarah is getting married for the second time in January. She has a 19 year old son from her first marriage.



I told her that, in this photo, she reminds me of my late father. It’s funny how sometimes you see a facial expression that remind you of another family member. Family genes.