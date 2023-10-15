Sign up
Photo 1713
Sarah
A shot of my elder daughter Sarah. Taken in her garden yesterday. It was sunny enough to sit outside for a while, although a bit chilly.
Sarah is getting married for the second time in January. She has a 19 year old son from her first marriage.
I told her that, in this photo, she reminds me of my late father. It’s funny how sometimes you see a facial expression that remind you of another family member. Family genes.
15th October 2023
15th Oct 23
Gillian Brown
@gillian1912
Recently retired, I am enjoying doing things I didn't previously find time for. Getting out and about to places of interest and loving life! I...
1706
1707
1708
1709
1710
1711
1712
1713
Tags
sarah
,
daughter
Sue Cooper
ace
A lovely portrait of Sarah. She looks happy.
October 15th, 2023
