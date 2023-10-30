Previous
Cross Stitch by gillian1912
Photo 1719

Cross Stitch

I was having a long-needed sort out of some drawers and found this cross stitch which I completed some years ago. I must have put it away and forgotten all about it.

It looks a bit wrinkly as I’ve washed it and it’s hanging to drip dry over my bath. We have a pine dresser similar to this in our kitchen.
30th October 2023

Gillian Brown

@gillian1912
Recently retired, I am enjoying doing things I didn't previously find time for. Getting out and about to places of interest and loving life! I...
