An Odd Pair of Boots

I have acquired this pair of ladies boots. A neighbour of mine at our caravan came to see me, asking my shoe size. Six. She disappeared and came back with this pair of boots for me. Said I can have them, she wants nothing for them. She takes a size 9 and said the company sent her size 6 and they don’t fit her. She’s since bought some size 9’s from somewhere else. I tried them on, walked up and down and they fitted me fine. Off went my neighbour, happy that these boots would be ideal for my upcoming Scottish holiday.



Later on in the day, I was studying these boots and noticed that one boot is a size 6 and one is a size 9. Which explains why they didn’t fit her size 9 feet. But I didn’t notice that one was larger when I tried them on.



Now I have a dilemma. I don’t really want to go back to the neighbour and point out that they are odd. I’ve brought them home with me from our caravan. When we return from our Scottish holiday next month, the neighbour will undoubtedly ask if I wore the boots. My husband thinks I should just say I did.