Previous
An Odd Pair of Boots by gillian1912
Photo 1718

An Odd Pair of Boots

I have acquired this pair of ladies boots. A neighbour of mine at our caravan came to see me, asking my shoe size. Six. She disappeared and came back with this pair of boots for me. Said I can have them, she wants nothing for them. She takes a size 9 and said the company sent her size 6 and they don’t fit her. She’s since bought some size 9’s from somewhere else. I tried them on, walked up and down and they fitted me fine. Off went my neighbour, happy that these boots would be ideal for my upcoming Scottish holiday.

Later on in the day, I was studying these boots and noticed that one boot is a size 6 and one is a size 9. Which explains why they didn’t fit her size 9 feet. But I didn’t notice that one was larger when I tried them on.

Now I have a dilemma. I don’t really want to go back to the neighbour and point out that they are odd. I’ve brought them home with me from our caravan. When we return from our Scottish holiday next month, the neighbour will undoubtedly ask if I wore the boots. My husband thinks I should just say I did.
28th October 2023 28th Oct 23

Gillian Brown

@gillian1912
Recently retired, I am enjoying doing things I didn't previously find time for. Getting out and about to places of interest and loving life! I...
470% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
What a hoot!! I think perhaps stuff a sock in the toes of the size nine?!!
October 29th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
I wonder if the one says it’s a nine, but really it’s a six, because if it was a nine, that’s 3 sizes too big & yet it obviously wasn’t? Neither size would fit me , I would walk out of them, being only a 4!
October 29th, 2023  
Gillian Brown
@30pics4jackiesdiamond @carole_sandford It was only when I turned the boots upside down that I noticed the British sizes and their corresponding European sizes on the soles. Then I put them against each other and there is a difference in length though I don’t think it’s that noticeable unless you study them.
October 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise