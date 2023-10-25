Previous
Frog Couple by gillian1912
Photo 1717

Frog Couple

A visit to the garden centre today. I spotted this green statue and couldn’t resist buying it for my daughter Sarah and her partner Stefan for their garden. Sarah loves frog ornaments.

I’m undecided yet whether it will be a Christmas present or for their wedding in early January.
25th October 2023 25th Oct 23

Gillian Brown

Recently retired, I am enjoying doing things I didn't previously find time for. Getting out and about to places of interest and loving life!
Sue Cooper ace
This is great, I just love it. Fav.
October 29th, 2023  
Diana ace
Just too adorable.
October 29th, 2023  
