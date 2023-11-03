Sign up
Photo 1722
Future Motor Mechanic
My grandson Jamie has started a course on Motor Mechanics. He tried on his new overalls. This is the smallest size they do and they’re still far too long.
3rd November 2023
3rd Nov 23
Gillian Brown
@gillian1912
Recently retired, I am enjoying doing things I didn't previously find time for. Getting out and about to places of interest and loving life! I...
jamie
overalls
