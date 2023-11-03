Previous
Future Motor Mechanic by gillian1912
Future Motor Mechanic

My grandson Jamie has started a course on Motor Mechanics. He tried on his new overalls. This is the smallest size they do and they’re still far too long.
3rd November 2023 3rd Nov 23

Gillian Brown

@gillian1912
