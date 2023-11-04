Sign up
Photo 1723
Plaice and Chips
Lunch yesterday was in the restaurant at Downham Market Garden Centre. Here is my husband Jim with his plaice and chips.
I ordered the same but couldn’t finish mine - it was a huge plate full.
4th November 2023
4th Nov 23
Gillian Brown
@gillian1912
Recently retired, I am enjoying doing things I didn't previously find time for. Getting out and about to places of interest and loving life!
Tags
lunch
,
chips
,
plaice
Babs
ace
I think I would have only managed to eat half of it too, it is huge.
November 8th, 2023
