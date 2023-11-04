Previous
Next
Plaice and Chips by gillian1912
Photo 1723

Plaice and Chips

Lunch yesterday was in the restaurant at Downham Market Garden Centre. Here is my husband Jim with his plaice and chips.

I ordered the same but couldn’t finish mine - it was a huge plate full.
4th November 2023 4th Nov 23

Gillian Brown

@gillian1912
Recently retired, I am enjoying doing things I didn't previously find time for. Getting out and about to places of interest and loving life! I...
472% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
I think I would have only managed to eat half of it too, it is huge.
November 8th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise