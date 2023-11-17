Sign up
Previous
Photo 1732
Cairn Lodge Services
We were passengers on a coach which stopped at Cairn Lodge Services in Lanarkshire, Scotland. I thought it looked a bit eerie in the fog. A bit different from the usual motorway service areas.
17th November 2023
17th Nov 23
1
1
Gillian Brown
@gillian1912
Recently retired, I am enjoying doing things I didn't previously find time for. Getting out and about to places of interest and loving life! I...
Tags
scotland
,
lanarkshire
,
lodge”
,
“cairn
Dawn
ace
A fabulous foggy image
November 19th, 2023
