Waiting For The Food by gillian1912
Photo 1733

Waiting For The Food

On our return journey from our holiday in Scotland, our coach stopped at Springfields shopping centre near Spalding. Jim and I had lunch in a restaurant there.

My drink was a peppermint tea. I am quite partial to a peppermint tea in the afternoons.
18th November 2023 18th Nov 23

Gillian Brown

