McCaig’s Tower by gillian1912
Photo 1736

McCaig’s Tower

McCaig’s Tower, Oban. We walked up a lot of steps to get to it but there were lovely views over the town and water.
21st November 2023 21st Nov 23

Gillian Brown

@gillian1912
Recently retired, I am enjoying doing things I didn't previously find time for. Getting out and about to places of interest and loving life! I...
JackieR ace
It's a fabulous place isn't it?!! Great pov of it too
November 22nd, 2023  
