Frog Cross Stitch
Frog Cross Stitch

I’ve finished the cross stitch frog and made up into a cushion for my daughter Sarah who loves frogs. Hope she likes it.

The wings of the dragonfly are ribbon sewn on. The little gold heart is one of my “made with love” charms.
27th November 2023 27th Nov 23

Gillian Brown

@gillian1912
Recently retired, I am enjoying doing things I didn't previously find time for. Getting out and about to places of interest and loving life! I...
