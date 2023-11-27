Sign up
Previous
Photo 1737
Frog Cross Stitch
I’ve finished the cross stitch frog and made up into a cushion for my daughter Sarah who loves frogs. Hope she likes it.
The wings of the dragonfly are ribbon sewn on. The little gold heart is one of my “made with love” charms.
27th November 2023
27th Nov 23
0
0
Gillian Brown
@gillian1912
Recently retired, I am enjoying doing things I didn't previously find time for. Getting out and about to places of interest and loving life! I...
Views
4
365
iPad Air (4th generation)
27th November 2023 5:28pm
Tags
frog
,
cushion
,
“cross
,
stitch”
