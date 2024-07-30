Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1766
In Memory
Today’s photo is in memory of my sister-in-law Beryl who would have been 75 today but died suddenly last month.
Rest in peace Beryl.
30th July 2024
30th Jul 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Gillian Brown
@gillian1912
Recently retired, I am enjoying doing things I didn't previously find time for. Getting out and about to places of interest and loving life! I...
1766
photos
27
followers
36
following
483% complete
View this month »
1759
1760
1761
1762
1763
1764
1765
1766
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
9th June 2019 2:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
beryl
Lesley Aldridge
ace
What a beautiful rose, sending condolences to you all.
July 30th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close