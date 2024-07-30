Previous
In Memory by gillian1912
Photo 1766

In Memory

Today’s photo is in memory of my sister-in-law Beryl who would have been 75 today but died suddenly last month.

Rest in peace Beryl.
30th July 2024 30th Jul 24

Gillian Brown

@gillian1912
Recently retired, I am enjoying doing things I didn't previously find time for. Getting out and about to places of interest and loving life! I...
483% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley Aldridge ace
What a beautiful rose, sending condolences to you all.
July 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise