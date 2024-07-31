Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1767
Green
Last week I visited my eldest daughter Sarah. She said that she didn’t like the top I was wearing that day as it was “too green”.
I just bought myself this new green top yesterday. Sarah will hate it! I must remember to wear it next time I meet her.
31st July 2024
31st Jul 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Gillian Brown
@gillian1912
Recently retired, I am enjoying doing things I didn't previously find time for. Getting out and about to places of interest and loving life! I...
1767
photos
27
followers
36
following
484% complete
View this month »
1760
1761
1762
1763
1764
1765
1766
1767
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
29th July 2024 3:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
JackieR
ace
Too green?? Love it!!
July 31st, 2024
Lesley Aldridge
ace
Lovely green, it suits you.
July 31st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close