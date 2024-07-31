Previous
Green by gillian1912
Green

Last week I visited my eldest daughter Sarah. She said that she didn’t like the top I was wearing that day as it was “too green”.

I just bought myself this new green top yesterday. Sarah will hate it! I must remember to wear it next time I meet her.
31st July 2024 31st Jul 24

Gillian Brown

@gillian1912
Recently retired, I am enjoying doing things I didn't previously find time for. Getting out and about to places of interest and loving life! I...
JackieR ace
Too green?? Love it!!
July 31st, 2024  
Lesley Aldridge ace
Lovely green, it suits you.
July 31st, 2024  
