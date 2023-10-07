Sign up
1 / 365
where's the squirrel?
I was in the park and watching the squirrels when this boy came bounding through the trees trying to catch them. Apparently its his favourite pass time but they are too quick for him. I loved the enthusiasm on his face.
7th October 2023
7th Oct 23
Gina Mees
@ginamees
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
7th October 2023 10:04am
Tags
#autumn
,
#spaniel
