where's the squirrel? by ginamees
1 / 365

where's the squirrel?

I was in the park and watching the squirrels when this boy came bounding through the trees trying to catch them. Apparently its his favourite pass time but they are too quick for him. I loved the enthusiasm on his face.
7th October 2023 7th Oct 23

Gina Mees

@ginamees
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise