Still flowering
Its October 8th and its crazily warm outside! Our poor wildlife is so confused. This beautiful flower should not be blooming like this, normally we would be having frosts by now. I'm glad it is though. Isnt it beautiful
8th October 2023
8th Oct 23
Album
365
Camera
SM-S908B
Taken
8th October 2023 4:32pm
Tags
#yellowflower
