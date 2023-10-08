Previous
Still flowering by ginamees
Still flowering

Its October 8th and its crazily warm outside! Our poor wildlife is so confused. This beautiful flower should not be blooming like this, normally we would be having frosts by now. I'm glad it is though. Isnt it beautiful
Gina Mees

@ginamees
