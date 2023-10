Long exposure experiment

With my brain preoccupied with holiday prep, I never got around to taking a picture whennit was light again. I spotted some light sticks lying around that I had wanted to try some light painting with and hadn't got round to yet. I didnt know if it was possible to do long exposure on my phone but now know it is. Simetimes I wonder why I have a camerašŸ¤£

I liked this one for the simplicity.