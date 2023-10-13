Previous
Salmon sky
Salmon sky

My son called me in to take a picture of the sky as it looked so pretty. He was right
13th October 2023

Gina Mees

@ginamees
I've always loved taking photo's but joined a club in 2022 so that I could learn how to do it properly. I'm loving my photography journey...
