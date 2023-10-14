Previous
Rising sun by ginamees
8 / 365

Rising sun

Our first holiday in 4 years and finally we get a view like this. Chasing the sunrise, it was glorious. Shame I wasnt near the window, though, possibly just as well
14th October 2023 14th Oct 23

Gina Mees

@ginamees
I've always loved taking photo's but joined a club in 2022 so that I could learn how to do it properly. I'm loving my photography journey...
