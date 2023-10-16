Previous
Mirror image by ginamees
10 / 365

Mirror image

As we are on holiday, I'm not processing my camera images. Happily my phone camera is awesome.
Today Ive been playing around with a mirror. I didnt quite master it and will play around. I still liked this though
16th October 2023

Gina Mees

@ginamees
I've always loved taking photo's but joined a club in 2022 so that I could learn how to do it properly. I'm loving my photography journey...
2% complete

View this month

Photo Details

