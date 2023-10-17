Previous
Our little bit of heaven by ginamees
11 / 365

Our little bit of heaven

This is the 3rd time visiting this hotel. I chose to come back for the familiarity that helps our autistic family. A family I spoke to today had visited 14 times. I doubt this will be our last visit.
A quiet day today with few photos
17th October 2023 17th Oct 23

Gina Mees

@ginamees
I've always loved taking photo's but joined a club in 2022 so that I could learn how to do it properly. I'm loving my photography journey...
