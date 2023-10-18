Previous
Hazy morning by ginamees
12 / 365

Hazy morning

Daughter and I had an earlish start so she could try scuba diving. It was an overcast day but still beautiful. We did have moments of sunshine but a rainy afternoon. It didnt stop the scuba fun though. She had a wonderful time
18th October 2023 18th Oct 23

Gina Mees

@ginamees
I've always loved taking photo's but joined a club in 2022 so that I could learn how to do it properly. I'm loving my photography journey...
