12 / 365
Hazy morning
Daughter and I had an earlish start so she could try scuba diving. It was an overcast day but still beautiful. We did have moments of sunshine but a rainy afternoon. It didnt stop the scuba fun though. She had a wonderful time
18th October 2023
18th Oct 23
Gina Mees
@ginamees
I've always loved taking photo's but joined a club in 2022 so that I could learn how to do it properly. I'm loving my photography journey...
Photo Details
Album
365
Taken
18th October 2023 8:50am
Tags
#hazymorning
