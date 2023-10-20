The lovely Yunique

This is my favourite person from this holiday. Having suffered a lot of musculoskeletal issues I treated myself to several massages in the spa whilst I was here. Yunique is from Bali and has left her young family to earn money as a masseuse in Turkey. It is 2 years since she saw her family and she will now be moving to Ankara for the winter before returning here next summer. She will then get to go home with enough money to get a home for her family. Such a lovely brave lady, it was such a pleasure to meet her.