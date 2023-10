Pilot Riley

Our boy is a gadget kid. He loves switches and bottons and to know what they all do. We had told him how many controls would be in an airplane cockpit so of course he wanted to see.

We asked the cabin crew as we boarded if he could see the cockpit and they were very accomodating. Riley got to sit in the pilot seat and ask about all the controls. They were so lovely and patient with our jabber monster.