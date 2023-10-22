Previous
I will sit on my chair by ginamees
I will sit on my chair

When the family have been away and you have had the freedom to sit where you like, and then they come home and cover your favourite sleeping spot with their stuff!!
Lennox is not amused
22nd October 2023 22nd Oct 23

Gina Mees

@ginamees
I've always loved taking photo's but joined a club in 2022 so that I could learn how to do it properly. I'm loving my photography journey...
4% complete

