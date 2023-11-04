Sign up
29 / 365
Bootiful
This is the image I created the other day with my daughter. It's inspired by a photographer called Guy Bourdin and I love it.
I think I will have to do more of this sort of thing
4th November 2023
4th Nov 23
Gina Mees
@ginamees
I've always loved taking photo's but joined a club in 2022 so that I could learn how to do it properly. I'm loving my photography journey...
