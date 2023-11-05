Previous
Ghostly by ginamees
30 / 365

Ghostly

This was another image I was experimenting will for the inspired by a famous photographer challenge. this one was inspired by Thomas Ruff.
This was my daughters favourite
5th November 2023 5th Nov 23

Gina Mees

@ginamees
I've always loved taking photo's but joined a club in 2022 so that I could learn how to do it properly. I'm loving my photography journey...
