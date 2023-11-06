Sign up
31 / 365
Sunset silhouettes
whilst we were away in Turkey I made the most of the stunning sunset colours to get some photos. I was aiming for some silhouette type photos and was happy with the results
6th November 2023
6th Nov 23
Gina Mees
@ginamees
I've always loved taking photo's but joined a club in 2022 so that I could learn how to do it properly. I'm loving my photography journey...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
20th October 2023 2:45pm
