Steaming by ginamees
39 / 365

Steaming

Our Orc shoot on Saturday took place on an unusually warm November day. Our cosplayer needed a break and was literally steaming. Its a tough job
14th November 2023 14th Nov 23

Gina Mees

@ginamees
I've always loved taking photo's but joined a club in 2022 so that I could learn how to do it properly. I'm loving my photography journey...
