Previous
Next
Autumn by ginamees
40 / 365

Autumn

I have noticed that this year most of the autumn leaves have been shades of yellow and not much red around, I don't know why. the exception was our neighbours Acer which has decorated our lawn with stunning red leaves
15th November 2023 15th Nov 23

Gina Mees

@ginamees
I've always loved taking photo's but joined a club in 2022 so that I could learn how to do it properly. I'm loving my photography journey...
11% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise