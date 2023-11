a more co-operative model

I thought I was at the time of my photographic journey that I learned more about lighting.

until now I have pointed the camera and adjusted the settings but have not used a flash other than for drop/splash photos.

so I have bought myself a mannequin head. It has its own challenges as she is white and shiny but I think she is going to help me no end. at least she is not jumping up after every shot asking if she can have a look!