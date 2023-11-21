Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
43 / 365
The eye of Mordor
This amused me. My intention was to be looking at patterns in bark this week for a nature project. I didnt have to look far as this was staring back at me when I pulled into the carpark at the gym. I had to grab a phone photo
21st November 2023
21st Nov 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Gina Mees
@ginamees
I've always loved taking photo's but joined a club in 2022 so that I could learn how to do it properly. I'm loving my photography journey...
44
photos
2
followers
3
following
12% complete
View this month »
37
38
39
40
41
42
43
44
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-S908B
Taken
21st November 2023 11:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close