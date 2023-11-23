Previous
Dont mind me! by ginamees
44 / 365

Dont mind me!

Usually you see squirrels briefly as they dart away, flicking their tails. This one today was sat quite happily on his perch, munching away on his horse chestnut. He looked so cute I had to stop and snap a quick phone picture
23rd November 2023 23rd Nov 23

Gina Mees

@ginamees
I've always loved taking photo's but joined a club in 2022 so that I could learn how to do it properly. I'm loving my photography journey...
12% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise