9.2.24 by ginamees
9.2.24

playing around with lighting and my son had to join in. Lighting green as its his favourite colour
9th February 2024 9th Feb 24

Gina Mees

I've always loved taking photo's but joined a club in 2022 so that I could learn how to do it properly. I'm loving my photography journey...
