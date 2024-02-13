Previous
Next
13.2.24 by ginamees
88 / 365

13.2.24

experimenting with lights again and some coloured gels. this one was red/pink and gives a nice feel. I was just holding the flash to my side trying to get the lighting angle right
13th February 2024 13th Feb 24

Gina Mees

@ginamees
I've always loved taking photo's but joined a club in 2022 so that I could learn how to do it properly. I'm loving my photography journey...
24% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise