14.2.24 by ginamees
87 / 365

14.2.24

My husband bought me a bouquet of roses and they are stunning. My Valentine picture has to include my flowers. Its good to have something to hide behind
14th February 2024 14th Feb 24

Gina Mees

@ginamees
I've always loved taking photo's but joined a club in 2022 so that I could learn how to do it properly. I'm loving my photography journey...
23% complete

Photo Details

