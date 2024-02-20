Previous
Next
20.2.24 by ginamees
95 / 365

20.2.24

Looks like I have one of those a.i. screens behind me like you get on m.s.teams or zoom.
Its a staff room, one Im borrowing for a few hours. The resemblance to a teams background amused me.
20th February 2024 20th Feb 24

Gina Mees

@ginamees
I've always loved taking photo's but joined a club in 2022 so that I could learn how to do it properly. I'm loving my photography journey...
26% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise