21.2.24 by ginamees
94 / 365

21.2.24

Eurgh, feel rough. The kids have kindly shared their cold. Typical, a week off and things to do and I dont feel up to any of them
Gina Mees

@ginamees
I've always loved taking photo's but joined a club in 2022 so that I could learn how to do it properly. I'm loving my photography journey...
