28.2.24

It comes to something when you see your GP to start the process of getting Autistic son referred back to paediatrician for an ADHD disgnosis ( 3 year waiting list), have a brief chat about my mum( being investigated for cancer) and having GP make a comment about life being pretty tough for me at the moment. Did I look that haggard !!!.... probably. Had to rush out before getting too emotional. Ill have my

turn later. I havent time now. Soldiering on....