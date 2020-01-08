Previous
Kayaking on Huon River by gosia
106 / 365

Kayaking on Huon River

I was never an amateur of water sports but since living on the banks of this beautiful river and having a poor ankle, kayaking seems a good option to spend time outside.
8th January 2020 8th Jan 20

Gosia

