Grasshopper by gosia
107 / 365

Grasshopper

Wingless Grasshopper, Phaulacridium vittatum
9th January 2020 9th Jan 20

Gosia

@gosia
I joined 365 five years ago but took the break last August. In the meantime, we moved from Perth in Western Australia to Tasmania. We...
Merrelyn ace
Nice focus and dof :)
January 9th, 2020  
