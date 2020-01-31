Previous
Junonia villida (Meadow Argus) by gosia
129 / 365

Junonia villida (Meadow Argus)

37 deg Celcius in Tasmania today. Another heatwave passed over the island. Two days time the prognosis mentioning some snow above 800m above the sea level. It is Tasmania.
31st January 2020 31st Jan 20

Gosia

Wylie ace
beautiful processing on the butterfly. 37 is hot. we had 42 today and expecting same tomorrow. Could always snow your way tomorrow!
January 31st, 2020  
