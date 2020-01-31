Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
129 / 365
Junonia villida (Meadow Argus)
37 deg Celcius in Tasmania today. Another heatwave passed over the island. Two days time the prognosis mentioning some snow above 800m above the sea level. It is Tasmania.
31st January 2020
31st Jan 20
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Gosia
ace
@gosia
I joined 365 five years ago but took the break last August. In the meantime, we moved from Perth in Western Australia to Tasmania. We...
1333
photos
58
followers
66
following
35% complete
View this month »
122
123
124
125
126
127
128
129
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2019-2020
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
31st January 2020 6:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
butterfly
,
fauna
Wylie
ace
beautiful processing on the butterfly. 37 is hot. we had 42 today and expecting same tomorrow. Could always snow your way tomorrow!
January 31st, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close