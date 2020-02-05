Sign up
135 / 365
Argument in the air?
5th February 2020
5th Feb 20
2
0
Gosia
ace
@gosia
I joined 365 five years ago but took the break last August. In the meantime, we moved from Perth in Western Australia to Tasmania. We...
1339
photos
59
followers
66
following
128
129
130
131
132
133
134
135
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
2019-2020
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
22nd December 2019 9:44am
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
Diana
ace
Fabulous timing and shot.
February 6th, 2020
Wylie
ace
A couple of foreigners duking it out! great timing and focus.
February 6th, 2020
