Bobbi

Moving to a new home without a pet? No way. It is Bobbi, two-year-old cross, Havanese maybe. We were lucky to get a smaller breed dog from the adoption centre. He is so sweet and loveable.
27th June 2020 27th Jun 20

Gosia

